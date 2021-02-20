Monkey Musk

Can’t help loving these yellow flowers even though they’re a pest plant in New Zealand. The plant is called Monkey Musk. I took the photos yesterday when we were exploring a rough forestry road out in the country. River Rd, Conical Hill, West Otago. There is more information about the plant HERE.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

  1. Looking at your photos, I immediately thought of snapdragons, and a bit of research shows that I was right. It’s too bad that they are considered invasive here, but that’s quite understandable. I know them, of course, from Minnesota and Nebraska, where they are perennials, but do not survive the harsh winters, so they are treated as annuals. As far as I can tell, they’re not regarded as invasive there. If you gently pinch them side-to-side with your thumb and finger, do the jaws “snap?”

