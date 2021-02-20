Can’t help loving these yellow flowers even though they’re a pest plant in New Zealand. The plant is called Monkey Musk. I took the photos yesterday when we were exploring a rough forestry road out in the country. River Rd, Conical Hill, West Otago. There is more information about the plant HERE.
Click on any photo for larger view.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Looking at your photos, I immediately thought of snapdragons, and a bit of research shows that I was right. It’s too bad that they are considered invasive here, but that’s quite understandable. I know them, of course, from Minnesota and Nebraska, where they are perennials, but do not survive the harsh winters, so they are treated as annuals. As far as I can tell, they’re not regarded as invasive there. If you gently pinch them side-to-side with your thumb and finger, do the jaws “snap?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
After we got home I noticed the link with snapdragons .. I didn’t try snapping them but they look like they would! Gorgeous flowers!
LikeLike
they are so pretty and too bad some of these pest plants can’t be less pesty or less invasive – ha
LikeLiked by 1 person