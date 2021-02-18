White Echinacea

We really like to see Echinacea flowers (coneflowers) and these were in Gore Gardens, Southland, New Zealand on 14 Feb 2021. Coneflowers are from North America.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

  1. Very nice images of these beauties, Liz! You really captured the intricacies of the center, I’ve always found Coneflowers fascinating. The blooms last a long time which adds to their allure for me—easy gardening!

