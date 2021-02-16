Bracket Fungi, New Zealand Fungus and dense sprinkling of white spores. 14 Feb 2021.Native bush track, Black Gully, Blue Mountains. Tapanui.Found and photographed by Nigel. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
