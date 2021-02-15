Pink Hydrangea

Gorgeous pink hydrangea in Gore Gardens yesterday.
Gore, Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

5 thoughts on “Pink Hydrangea

Add yours

  1. Love this – I have one the same in my own garden. 🙂 It struggles a bit when it gets hot in summer, so I do have to water it carefully – along with the frogs that like to hide under it, hehe!

