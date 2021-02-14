Gore Roses Today

Valentines Day roses in the public garden at Gore, Southland, New Zealand. 14 February 2021. To be honest we didn’t realise it was Valentines Day when we decided to visit Gore this morning!

I hear there were seven US Republican senators that did the right thing: Burr (NC) Cassidy (LA) Collins (ME) Murkowski (AK) Romney (UT) Sasse (NE) Toomey (PA). And I’ll leave it at that.

Serendipity.

The label said ‘Plantinum’ hehe, I’m sure they mean ‘Platinum’ …

Rhapsody In Blue. The label had ‘Rapsody In Blue’ (!)

Amber Flush. This looked like it’d make a good narrow hedge. Very upright stems and not spreading outwards.

Moody Dreams. Various shades of pink as the flowers age give a pleasing effect.

Paris. Pretty rose also displaying a nice range of shades of pink.

Elina.

Char de Parme. This one had beautiful fragrance.

Another one of Rhapsody In Blue, it’s a rose that really appeals to me 🙂

