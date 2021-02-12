Inula at Maple Glen Garden Maple Glen Garden, Southland, New Zealand. 31 Jan 2021 ~taken by Liz. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 5 thoughts on “Inula at Maple Glen Garden” Add yours We had a little more snow last night, so I really enjoy having some bright colors like this to blast the cold away. Beautiful shot, Liz, of these spectacular flowers. LikeLike Reply Love that shot! LikeLike Reply Beautiful..looks like yellow threads LikeLike Reply I’m enchanted too, Liz. LikeLike Reply Wow! What a wonderful blast of sunlight captured in the beautiful yellow! Such lovley flowers and nicely composed and presented, Liz. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
We had a little more snow last night, so I really enjoy having some bright colors like this to blast the cold away. Beautiful shot, Liz, of these spectacular flowers.
LikeLike
Love that shot!
LikeLike
Beautiful..looks like yellow threads
LikeLike
I’m enchanted too, Liz.
LikeLike
Wow! What a wonderful blast of sunlight captured in the beautiful yellow! Such lovley flowers and nicely composed and presented, Liz.
LikeLike