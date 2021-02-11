Late Summer

These past-their-best late summer flowers still looked beautiful to me. I photographed them at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland on 31 January 2021. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Today Judith posted a photo taken in her garden at Spittal (Berwick upon Tweed, UK) which reminded me once more of the seasonal contrast between northern and southern hemispheres. Used with permission.

Click on photo to enlarge.

The photo of snowdrops is from Judith’s post Snow Clouds and Snowdrops.

Blog: Beyond the Window Box

Text and photos by Liz except for the snowdrops by Judith; Exploring Colour (2021)

6 thoughts on “Late Summer

Add yours

      1. That’s just how I feel when autumn sets in – I always feel rather sad to see the summer go. But there’s always next year! 🙂

        Like

        Reply

    1. If you are at my blog and on a blog-post, there are ‘follow’ buttons at the top of the side-bar .. you can follow in Reader or follow by email.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: