These past-their-best late summer flowers still looked beautiful to me. I photographed them at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland on 31 January 2021. New Zealand.
Today Judith posted a photo taken in her garden at Spittal (Berwick upon Tweed, UK) which reminded me once more of the seasonal contrast between northern and southern hemispheres. Used with permission.
The photo of snowdrops is from Judith’s post Snow Clouds and Snowdrops.
Blog: Beyond the Window Box
Text and photos by Liz except for the snowdrops by Judith; Exploring Colour (2021)
Total opposite here. 🙂 Lovely color, Liz.
I’m not keen on losing all our lovely colours as the seasons move on! thank you.
That’s just how I feel when autumn sets in – I always feel rather sad to see the summer go. But there’s always next year! 🙂
Woww beautiful..
How your posts coming as a notification?
If you are at my blog and on a blog-post, there are ‘follow’ buttons at the top of the side-bar .. you can follow in Reader or follow by email.
I’m already following you..
