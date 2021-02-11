These past-their-best late summer flowers still looked beautiful to me. I photographed them at Maple Glen Garden, Glenham, Southland on 31 January 2021. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Today Judith posted a photo taken in her garden at Spittal (Berwick upon Tweed, UK) which reminded me once more of the seasonal contrast between northern and southern hemispheres. Used with permission.

Click on photo to enlarge.

The photo of snowdrops is from Judith’s post Snow Clouds and Snowdrops.

Blog: Beyond the Window Box

Text and photos by Liz except for the snowdrops by Judith; Exploring Colour (2021)