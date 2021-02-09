Sizzling hot colour! Dahlia blooms and buds – spectacularly splendid when we visited Maple Glen Garden on 31 January 2021. Glenham, Southland, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
New Zealand
Gorgeous
Thank you Sheree!
sizzling hit and color wonder
fantastic! thanks 🙂
