Blue Blue Blue

The last day of January 2021 was gorgeous and we decided to visit Maple Glen Garden in Glenham, Southland. It was fine, warm and summer bright. I’ve collected my photos of blue flowers into this post. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

I found the imperfections of this clematis quite endearing.

This shaded phlox was gorgeous. Purple really – but blue enough for me!

Mixed planting that includes blue agapanthus flowers.

A type of campanula.

Three different blue hydrangeas.

~ Links to lists of blue flowers (with photos) ~

41 types of blue flowers (nicely presented page)

Top 55 types of blue flowers

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)