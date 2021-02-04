Queens Colours

Colours from Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand.

Photos taken 26 Jan 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

~ photos by Liz, except for the 3rd-to-last photo by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

5 thoughts on “Queens Colours

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: