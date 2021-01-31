Blue Damsel

Today summer was back again and we spent a few hours at Maple Glen Garden, a magnificent private family garden at Glenham in Southland. They have lots of ponds and I was very excited to find many damselflies in a few areas. New Zealand.

This image is cropped from the photo after it, to provide a close-up.

The damselfly detail was best in this photo.

I also kept this one because the flower and background looked pretty.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

One thought on “Blue Damsel

  1. I’m glad your summer came back! You must have very quick reactions to be able to catch the damselflies. 🙂

