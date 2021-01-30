All Together Now

Pansies put on a great show in Queens Park, Invercargill on 26 Jan 2021. This is the same park where we enjoyed the glorious gazanias. The pansies had company – lavender and heuchera. Cheerful display! Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The purple foliage is one of the many kinds of heuchera available.

photos: Nigel took the 2nd and last photos, the others taken by me.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)