All Together Now

Pansies put on a great show in Queens Park, Invercargill on 26 Jan 2021. This is the same park where we enjoyed the glorious gazanias. The pansies had company – lavender and heuchera. Cheerful display! Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The purple foliage is one of the many kinds of heuchera available.

photos: Nigel took the 2nd and last photos, the others taken by me.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

One thought on “All Together Now

Add yours

  1. That’s so pretty! I’m craving colour right now, so I feel better after seeing your cheering post! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

