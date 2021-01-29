Have A Heart

This lovely photo grabbed my attention on Twitter yesterday. I retweeted it and then thought I’d like to share it on my blog. The photographer (Norfolk, UK) was very kind and also sent me another version. Below is the original phone image I saw on Twitter followed by a more recent camera photo.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Photos by Alex ~Twitter: @Gone_BananHares

phone pic tweeted 02 Jan

“I spotted this old brickwork on a walk this afternoon” …

“A sign of hope for 2021”

more recent camera version:

I searched on brick and heart and found a brick heart in Venice

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

2 thoughts on “Have A Heart

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: