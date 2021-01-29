Have A Heart

This lovely photo grabbed my attention on Twitter yesterday. I retweeted it and then thought I’d like to share it on my blog. The photographer (Norfolk, UK) was very kind and also sent me another version. Below is the original phone image I saw on Twitter followed by a more recent camera photo.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Photos by Alex ~Twitter: @Gone_BananHares

— phone pic tweeted 02 Jan —

“I spotted this old brickwork on a walk this afternoon” …

“A sign of hope for 2021”

more recent camera version:

I searched on brick and heart and found a brick heart in Venice

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)