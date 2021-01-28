Glorious Gazanias

Gazanias in all their glory at Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland. New Zealand.

Native to South Africa. They’re named after the 15th-century Greek-Italian scholar Theodorus of Gaza; they’re also known as ‘treasure flowers’ … I like that! I took these pics on a hot afternoon, 26 January 2021. It’s nice looking at them again today because the temperature plummeted this morning and now it’s wintry cold, windy and rainy!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Treasure Flowers

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)