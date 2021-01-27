Gazania Gazing

Following on from yesterday’s single-image post .. more gazanias! Photos taken at Queens Park in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand on 26 January 2021. I couldn’t take my eyes off these bright beauties! Three large rectangular beds of gazanias lined up across the lawn.

The first pic shows a gazania that appeared to be a one-off wonder – the petals were a different shape. In the second pic Nigel has probably caught me as I was taking the first pic! I was pleased my much-loved new handbag was prominent and Nigel suggested the gazanias were all looking at it 😀

Text and photos by Liz except the pic with me.. by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

