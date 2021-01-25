Not having my own Texas photos, nor any river photos, I opted for lovely blue flowers that I saw in Dunedin Botanic Garden on 09 October 2020, which is spring in New Zealand. I can imagine this as a blue snail!

(head left-side of pic, shell in the middle, ‘tail’ to right).

Moving on to Texas Hill Country …

Recently, I really enjoyed a post by Linda Leinen.

Blogpost: Hill Country Rivers ~ The Sabinal

Linda included a wonderful photo: ‘Solitary Sabinal seeds’, copied here with permission.

–to see it full-size, larger than here, click on the photo – it links thru to her post.

Scroll down her post to the photo, then click on it for a very detailed view.

AND … after reading Linda’s post I did a search on ‘sabinal’ and chanced on a wonderful National Geographic video: Selah: Water from Stone /see how former Church’s Chicken CEO David Bamberger transformed a desert wasteland into a wildlife oasis. Texas Hill Country.

Beautiful story, lovely footage, and educational. I’d love to visit Texas!

Text by Liz, seed photo by Linda Leinen; Exploring Colour (2021)