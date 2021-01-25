Dock, dockweed, dock weed. Common weed but has its own beauty. These photos were taken on a roadside verge near Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand on 23 January 2021. The first two photos show the nursery web of a nursery web spider. The last photo is another dock plant altogether.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
keywords: seedhead, seeds
That’s an impressive crop of seeds, a very appealing russet color.
What’s up, Dock? 🙂 One of our “weeds” that shows up in the yard every year.
Hahaha! 🙂
That’s lovely
Cool!
