Dock, dockweed, dock weed. Common weed but has its own beauty. These photos were taken on a roadside verge near Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand on 23 January 2021. The first two photos show the nursery web of a nursery web spider. The last photo is another dock plant altogether.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

keywords: seedhead, seeds