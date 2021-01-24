Land of Opportunity

Yesterday afternoon we drove the Moa Flat route through to Roxburgh and I spotted this crowd of birds enjoying a banquet in a recently flooded cultivated field. We’ve had a lot of rain recently (whatever happened to summer?). Looking at the photos I could only see ducks and gulls in the mix. By the way, it was very noisy!

For those who know the area this was about halfway between Tapanui and Ettrick, Lower Moa Flat if you like.

Click on any photo to enlarge, but quality not the best sorry.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)