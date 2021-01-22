Shine Kniphofia / red hot poker are common here, often by a fence or driveway. Southland, New Zealand ~09 Jan 2021. Love the yellow! Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Shine” Add yours These are lovely – much nicer than the commoner red ones. What fun to find them growing in unexpected places! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I’ve never seen the yellow. It’s very pretty. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply We have one in our garden here. By common do you mean in garden s or are they native there? Very nice panorama composition. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply They’re not native – a very common exotic that grows really well in our region with little or no care, hence seeing them bloom even in the overgrown grasses by a farm fence! Re composition – thanks so much .. truth be told I did take a lot of care with how it was cropped. Cheers! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
These are lovely – much nicer than the commoner red ones. What fun to find them growing in unexpected places!
I’ve never seen the yellow. It’s very pretty.
We have one in our garden here. By common do you mean in garden s or are they native there? Very nice panorama composition.
They’re not native – a very common exotic that grows really well in our region with little or no care, hence seeing them bloom even in the overgrown grasses by a farm fence! Re composition – thanks so much .. truth be told I did take a lot of care with how it was cropped. Cheers!
