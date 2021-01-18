Windy Day Tussock

These red tussocks were getting blown around by very gusty wind when I visited Orepuki in Southland on 09 January 2021. They look especially soft and fluffy when in flower. New Zealand. Chionochloa rubra subsp. cuprea.

Native flax in the background, also very windblown!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

