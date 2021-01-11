We headed south-west to the coastal town of Riverton on Saturday 09 January. Nigel worked for a couple of hours, the rest of the day was ours. Crazy weather, constant cycle of sun, showers and heavy rain. Still got a few pics 🙂

Good to have a day away from social media and news .. felt relaxed and refreshed.

American followers whether resident in the US or not, my thoughts are with you at this unspeakably awful, challenging time. I haven’t felt able to post for a few days. Initially incredulous, I’ve worked through shock, sadness, anger and rage. Now with more facts, I’ve moved on to accept the reality – a horrifying, violent insurrection instigated by the current President. Still many unknowns but surely America has to take a good hard look at itself, and reshape.

If you wonder why I, so far away in New Zealand, would be angry: think 15 March 2019. A white supremacist gunman from Australia killed over 51 Muslim worshippers at two locations in Christchurch (ranging in age from 3 – 77 yrs). He acted alone. Huge grief from most people throughout our country. New Zealand government swiftly amended our gun laws.

Colac Bay .. tiny settlement west of Riverton. Bus shelter, The Simpsons.

My nod to the US.

Boulder path.

When things are rocky, tread carefully.

Native red tussock in flower, blown by a strong wind. Orepuki, further west again.

Gusty wind, constantly reshaping the form of the tussock in front of my eyes.

Macrocarpa sculpted by the prevailing wind, Orepuki.

Bent but not broken. Massively reshaped but still growing.

Stay strong!

Riverton.

Teaser for the photo I’ll feature in my next post!

Please feel free to share your thoughts on what’s happened in America if you wish, in the comment section below – you’re welcome to do so. Take care, Liz xx

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)