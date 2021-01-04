We Two Pedestrian bridge, Green Island, Dunedin, New Zealand. Derrick suggested b&w so I did that plus ‘sepia’. Original by Nigel. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “We Two” Add yours Great image – conjures up all sorts of ideas and the sepia suits it well. 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks again Ann! LikeLike Reply Well done. The shadow figures now look as if they are standing up 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Oh good! 😀 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
