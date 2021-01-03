Dare To Hope

“Hope doesn’t just accept the way things are.

It dares to hope and believe that something can be different,

and then works to make that happen.”

— Most Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church of the U.S.

Source: transcript of his chat on 01 January with Judy Woodruff / PBS News Hour,

interview and full transcript available online HERE.

Been choosing photos of yellow flowers from Sept-Dec 2020 … the brightness inspires me! Today I saw the video of Bishop Michael Curry with his message of hope, love and connection (link above) and it also brought brightness to my day.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

All these photos were taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

South African collection /Liz

2. Halimium lasianthum. Mediterranean collection /Liz

3. Rose garden /Liz

4. Hemerocallis ‘Cartwheels’ (daylily). Herbaceous border /Liz

5. Brachyglottis perdicioides, NZ native /Liz

6. Hymenosporum flavum / Australian frangipani, Australian garden /Liz

7. Alstroemeria or Peruvian lily in the herbaceous border. /Liz

8. Daisies in border edge, also ‘just’ visible in above photo /Nigel

9. Kowhai (Sophora sp.) and NZ native /Liz

10. Ribes aureum var. villosum /Nigel

11. Centaurea macrocephala /Nigel

12. Hoverfly? on yellow daisy flower, South African collection /Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020/2021)