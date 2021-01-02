Leading Lines

Following on from Sweeping Spiral and Around The Bend, these photos show the actual bridge span of the pedestrian/cycleway bridge at Green Island, Dunedin which we enjoyed visiting on Christmas morning. The bridge spans a stream and a motorway. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Lovely shadow capture by Nigel .. bridge and ourselves!

Photo by Nigel .. me on the bridge with my camera at the ready. 😀

Fond of this bridge shot, I took it from the ‘sweeping spiral’ ramp.

Bridge and our shadows, overlaid on motorway.

My first view across the bridge after walking up the ‘sweeping spiral’ ramp.

Looking back toward the Green Island end of the bridge; by Nigel.

The stream, flowing from the east.

Same stream from the other side of the bridge, looking toward the west.

I got a kick out of capturing this strong railing-and-shadow pattern!

Finally, an unexpected twist …

~~~ // ~~~

I’ve also posted some photos on Twitter and this morning I received an interesting response: ‘Locals used to call it the whistling bridge as it “whistled” in high winds – this was back in the 1970s.’

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020/2021)