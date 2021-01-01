Around The Bend

“… pedestrian/cycleway bridge in the suburb of Green Island, Dunedin, New Zealand. This is the main street end of the bridge; it has a spiral ramp connecting street and bridge. The bridge spans a stream and motorway, crossing over to an extensive residential area.”

–copied from my previous post Sweeping Spiral (more photos). The photos were taken during our visit on Christmas morning.

First three photos by Liz, last photo by Nigel.

If you look closely at photos 1, 2 and 4, you can see the actual bridge beyond the spiral ramp.

Look carefully at the next photo and you can see the shadow cast by the railing, on the trees.

N.B. there’s a wonderful spiral or “double curve” pedestrian and bicycle bridge in Austin, Texas which Steve Schwartzman drew my attention to. Well worth a look: Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)