Happy New Year ~from Liz

When we shine we shine together

making it so much better

than shining all alone.

Love these words! Spied them recently in a tweet by Damien B. Donnelly, my Irish poet/writer friend who blogs at Deuxiemepeau Poetry.

And lovely bright shining flowers. Taken by Nigel a few months ago at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Euphorbia polychroma ‘Midas’.

HAPPY NEW YEAR. Best wishes for 2021!

Love, joy, peace to you all.

Stay strong, take care of yourselves and each other.

Hoping things will be better and brighter, in 2021.

–Liz and Nigel

Exploring Colour 2020 ~/~ 2021