Happy New Year ~from Liz

When we shine we shine together
making it so much better
than shining all alone.

Love these words! Spied them recently in a tweet by Damien B. Donnelly, my Irish poet/writer friend who blogs at Deuxiemepeau Poetry.

And lovely bright shining flowers. Taken by Nigel a few months ago at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Euphorbia polychroma ‘Midas’.

HAPPY NEW YEAR. Best wishes for 2021!
Love, joy, peace to you all.

Stay strong, take care of yourselves and each other.
Hoping things will be better and brighter, in 2021.

–Liz and Nigel
Exploring Colour 2020 ~/~ 2021

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: