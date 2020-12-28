White Gold

This south coast beach just south of Brighton near Dunedin / New Zealand gets golden sand sprinkled in patches, randomly over the mostly white sand. It’s a very pretty effect. When we visited on Christmas morning there was way less gold sand than when we’d visited a few weeks before but I found a nice gold streak at the base of the sand dunes.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

fyi the plants are a mix of yellow-flowered lupins and marram grass

—neither are native

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)