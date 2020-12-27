Beach Christmas

Christmas Day morning we got up fairly early and headed out to a south coast beach – south of Brighton near Dunedin, New Zealand. It was a beautiful morning to be at the beach, and we were there before many others had arrived (they were arriving as we left).

Native plants and exotic grasses at the top of a steep sand bank. The white-flowered plant is a type of Hebe (Veronica species as they’re now known).

Gulls enjoying a tidal pool. They soon had to vacate though …

A ‘found’ dried Christmas decoration. Kelp high and dry on the beach.

Pretty shell at home on the sandy beach.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)