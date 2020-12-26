Angel’s Fishing Rod Dierama pulcherrimum, festive bell-shaped flowers. Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Christmas 2020 /via Nigel. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Angel’s Fishing Rod” Add yours Beautiful, Liz! These are amazingly graceful flowers. 🙂 LikeLike Reply What an interesting flower. It looks more like a grass until the buds bloom. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Beautiful, Liz! These are amazingly graceful flowers. 🙂
What an interesting flower. It looks more like a grass until the buds bloom.
