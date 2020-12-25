Festive in Dunedin

Christmas Day in Dunedin offered a fine morning and then the weather deteriorated in the afternoon. Fortunately we headed out to the beach early and got to visit the Botanic Gardens before wet weather came in. Last night we attended a beautiful Christmas Eve service at Knox Church with lots of candles and music and singing till after midnight, heart-warming! New Zealand (where we enjoy a summer Christmas).

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!

Interesting belltower at Green Island, Dunedin NZ.

Beach just south of Brighton, Dunedin, NZ.

Festive flower, Dunedin Botanic Garden, NZ.

Festive flower, Dunedin Botanic Garden, NZ.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)