Festive in Dunedin

Christmas Day in Dunedin offered a fine morning and then the weather deteriorated in the afternoon. Fortunately we headed out to the beach early and got to visit the Botanic Gardens before wet weather came in. Last night we attended a beautiful Christmas Eve service at Knox Church with lots of candles and music and singing till after midnight, heart-warming! New Zealand (where we enjoy a summer Christmas).

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!

Interesting belltower at Green Island, Dunedin NZ.
Beach just south of Brighton, Dunedin, NZ.
Festive flower, Dunedin Botanic Garden, NZ.
Festive flower, Dunedin Botanic Garden, NZ.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

2 thoughts on “Festive in Dunedin

  1. Your Christmas Day sounds wonderful. I envy you the singing — Zoom choirs just aren’t the same. Still, it’s nice to be listening to my upstairs neighbor, who’s quite a good pianist and who enjoys much the same music that I do. A little Christmas Eve Bach and Pachelbel aren’t the worst thing in the world. Merry Christmas!

