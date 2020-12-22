Black Tree Fern 02

I was taking photos of this tree fern (the same tree fern I showed yesterday), and Nigel decided to photograph me taking the photos … and getting swallowed by the fronds! I was trying to get detail photos – which I’m now sharing with you in this post. Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. 09 Dec 2020.

Cyathea medullaris or mamaku.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Intrepid.

Look closely, you’ll see two koru / fiddleheads / croziers arising through the fronds.

Siblings

The youngest will follow suit.

For now, baby is cradled close.

Focus.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

2 thoughts on “Black Tree Fern 02

  1. It really does look, Liz, like you are being swallowed up by those amazing ferns. It is quite amazing for me to see a fern tree–I am used to ferns growing close to the ground at about ankle-heighht.

