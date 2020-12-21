Two photos of the same black tree fern. Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.
Entirely coincidental I took both from a similar position. I find it interesting to see the development of the big new frond during the intervening period.
Cyathea medullaris or mamaku.
— trunks up to 20 m, bearing fronds up to 5 m in length.
Photo 1 : taken 09 Dec 2020
Photo 2 : taken 25 Oct 2020
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
That is so beautiful! I love the drama of the black with the delicate green fronds.
These are outstanding tree ferns, really beautiful!
