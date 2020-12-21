Two photos of the same black tree fern. Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

Photo 1 : taken 09 Dec 2020 ~~/~~ Photo 2 : taken 25 Oct 2020



Entirely coincidental I took both from a similar position. I find it interesting to see the development of the big new frond during the intervening period.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Cyathea medullaris or mamaku.

— trunks up to 20 m, bearing fronds up to 5 m in length.

Photo 1 : taken 09 Dec 2020

Photo 2 : taken 25 Oct 2020

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)