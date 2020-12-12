Pretty Pink Jewels

From the pink colour bed in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. I love the bright colour of Erigeron ‘Pink Jewel’. Erigeron is also known as fleabane which seems an awful name for a plant with lovely flowers! I took these photos 08 December 2020.
Click on either photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
These should help to brighten up anyone’s dreary day!
I’m sure they do 🙂
Very attractive, in color and form.
They’re lovely aren’t they? and they’re making a show quite early in the season too.
On the other hand, if you had fleas, fleabane might be just the flower for you! The online etymology dictionary says of ‘bane’ that it refers to a “killer, slayer, murderer, a worker of death.” Begone, fleas! And the flower’s pretty, too.
Had a good laugh at that extremely dire dictionary quote! thank you Linda 🙂
Pretty pink pops!
