Pretty Pink Jewels

From the pink colour bed in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. I love the bright colour of Erigeron ‘Pink Jewel’. Erigeron is also known as fleabane which seems an awful name for a plant with lovely flowers! I took these photos 08 December 2020.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

7 thoughts on “Pretty Pink Jewels

Add yours

  3. On the other hand, if you had fleas, fleabane might be just the flower for you! The online etymology dictionary says of ‘bane’ that it refers to a “killer, slayer, murderer, a worker of death.” Begone, fleas! And the flower’s pretty, too.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: