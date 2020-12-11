Good Company

From the native area at Dunedin Botanic Garden, two plants that each seem to perfectly complement the other. How well the yellow daisy flowers of Brachyglottis lagopus look with Astelia nervosa! Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken 09 Dec 2020.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Third photo taken by Nigel, the others taken by Liz.

Brachyglottis lagopus used to be named Senecio lagopus.
Common names: yellow rock daisy, mountain daisy.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

One thought on “Good Company

Add yours

  1. What a lovely combination! I have yellow daisy flowers in the garden – and I would love an astelia to go with them! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: