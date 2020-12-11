Good Company

From the native area at Dunedin Botanic Garden, two plants that each seem to perfectly complement the other. How well the yellow daisy flowers of Brachyglottis lagopus look with Astelia nervosa! Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken 09 Dec 2020.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Third photo taken by Nigel, the others taken by Liz.

Brachyglottis lagopus used to be named Senecio lagopus.

Common names: yellow rock daisy, mountain daisy.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)