Yesterday at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens we managed to include the Australian garden in our wandering; to my delight the kangaroo paw plants had flower heads in the early stages of blooming. Kangaroo paw flowers (Anigozanthos species and hybrids) are some of my favourites!

The first two images are cropped from photos taken by Nigel, the rest are from photos taken by me.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

These are tall! Shorter ones are available but the tall ones look great in this space.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

keyword: australia