Afternoon Beach View South of Brighton, Dunedin, New Zealand. This afternoon was lovely, warm sand. We walked barefoot on beach. Taken by Liz. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Afternoon Beach View” Add yours A barefoot walk on the beach sounds absolutely delightful on a morning that is starting out below freezing, about 28 degrees F (minus 2 degrees Celsius). LikeLike Reply I did today too – St Kilda. Lovely, lovely, lovely. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hooray! glad you were out there enjoying it too 🙂 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
A barefoot walk on the beach sounds absolutely delightful on a morning that is starting out below freezing, about 28 degrees F (minus 2 degrees Celsius).
LikeLike
I did today too – St Kilda. Lovely, lovely, lovely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hooray! glad you were out there enjoying it too 🙂
LikeLike