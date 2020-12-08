Yesterday was our wedding anniversary and we spent it in Dunedin, arriving in the early afternoon. Here’s a few pics from the Dunedin Botanic Garden. The roses are now in flower .. and they’re blooming beautiful! Nigel spotted a white rose called ‘Wedding Day’ and I’ve included a photo below. Dunedin, New Zealand.

‘Wedding Day’

Beautiful rose, but with no label.

Lily flower detail, one of the tall-growing kinds.

In the evening we visited Brighton beach.

Enjoying our re-acquaintance with the Botanic Gardens …

Text and photos by Liz (except photo of Liz, by Nigel); Exploring Colour (2020)