Yesterday was our wedding anniversary and we spent it in Dunedin, arriving in the early afternoon. Here’s a few pics from the Dunedin Botanic Garden. The roses are now in flower .. and they’re blooming beautiful! Nigel spotted a white rose called ‘Wedding Day’ and I’ve included a photo below. Dunedin, New Zealand.
‘Wedding Day’
Beautiful rose, but with no label.
Lily flower detail, one of the tall-growing kinds.
In the evening we visited Brighton beach.
Enjoying our re-acquaintance with the Botanic Gardens …
Text and photos by Liz (except photo of Liz, by Nigel); Exploring Colour (2020)
Congratulations! Lovely. I must pop down to take a look at the Roses. Always a delight.
Thank you Kay! I’m sure you’ll enjoy the roses 🙂
