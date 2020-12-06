Let Your Love Shine

it’s the season!
Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.
Outside pics taken 24 October 2020.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

5 thoughts on “Let Your Love Shine

Add yours

  1. Oh, lovely! You have brightened up my morning and made me feel hopeful…spring doesn’t seem so far away!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: