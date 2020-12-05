Erica cerinthoides

When in bloom, this plant from South Africa is a great favourite of mine. Dunedin Botanic Garden has a lovely South African garden and there’s two different spots where I know to look for this species. Also known as fire heath. Rather a straggly plant but oh – those flowers!

Nigel took the first photo, 07 October 2017 and I’ve been hanging on to it since then.
The others by me, 24 October 2020 (different plant but in the same garden area).

more info about this plant: South African information page

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

