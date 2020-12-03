Toast Cloud

I dubbed this ‘toast’ cloud as the layers looked like toast slices straight out of the toaster. Taken as we neared home this evening, by Nigel. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge.

