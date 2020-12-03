Toast Cloud I dubbed this ‘toast’ cloud as the layers looked like toast slices straight out of the toaster. Taken as we neared home this evening, by Nigel. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
