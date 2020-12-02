Gill’s Cnr Shelter

Beautiful bus shelter on the Otago Peninsula (end of the peninsula, on the route to Taiaroa Head where the Royal Albatross Centre is located). We visited the Centre on October 10, 2020 and this shelter caught my eye, featuring a Northern Royal Albatross on the front and one end, the other end has a yellow-eyed penguin.

Otago Peninsula, Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Currently at Taiaroa Head the albatross pairs are nesting and they’ve produced 41 eggs – the second highest egg count ever. There’s two urls where you can access the webcam for the featured nest:

NZ page/info : Department of Conservation Live Royal Albatross Cam

Cornell Lab page: Live Royal Albatross Cam

to check what time it is in NZ WorldTimeServer.com is one place you can go.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)