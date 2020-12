Great cafe and gift shop at Mossburn (which is on the route to Fiordland). When Nigel was over that way for work on 24 November I asked him to check if this place is still open. Still very much open (yay!) and he was able to get refreshments there. Southland, New Zealand.

Toad of Bracken Hall .. welcomes you 🙂

I also did two posts about Bracken Hall back in June 2018.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)