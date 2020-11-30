White Lavender and Roses

Nigel stayed overnight in Wanaka recently and took these photos of a small garden outside his hotel .. the white lavender being of particular interest. The lavender flowers are big, complementing the white roses beautifully.

Wanaka is an alpine town on the edge of Lake Wanaka and near to skifields and the stunning Mount Aspiring National Park.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

  1. Those are really pretty flowers, Liz. I must confess that I did not know that there was a white version of lavender, given that I think of lavender as a color as well as a flower.

