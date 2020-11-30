White Lavender and Roses

Nigel stayed overnight in Wanaka recently and took these photos of a small garden outside his hotel .. the white lavender being of particular interest. The lavender flowers are big, complementing the white roses beautifully.

Wanaka is an alpine town on the edge of Lake Wanaka and near to skifields and the stunning Mount Aspiring National Park.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)