One of my favourite native landscape features down south here is red tussockland, there would have been vast swathes of them in the old days. This is a red tussock conservation area in Southland, Nigel took the photos last week when he needed to visit the Mossburn area for his work, he is a landscape architect.

There are four sub-species of red tussock and the one down south is much finer and therefore the most desirable as a landscape plant. It’s very beautiful and especially so when it’s en masse.

Chionochloa rubra subsp. cuprea

The thorny-looking flowerhead is not from the tussock, it’s the flowerhead of a native speargrass or Wild Spaniard – Aciphylla sp.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

