Red Tussock

One of my favourite native landscape features down south here is red tussockland, there would have been vast swathes of them in the old days. This is a red tussock conservation area in Southland, Nigel took the photos last week when he needed to visit the Mossburn area for his work, he is a landscape architect.

There are four sub-species of red tussock and the one down south is much finer and therefore the most desirable as a landscape plant. It’s very beautiful and especially so when it’s en masse.

Chionochloa rubra subsp. cuprea

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The thorny-looking flowerhead is not from the tussock, it’s the flowerhead of a native speargrass or Wild Spaniard – Aciphylla sp.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
keywords: grass, grasses

One thought on “Red Tussock

Add yours

  1. “Ornamental grasses” have really gotten popular in this country, and I really appreciate them in the autumn and winter, for adding a bit of interest and sometimes color.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: