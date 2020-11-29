Cabbage Tree Cheer

We’re two-thirds of the way through Spring and our native cabbage trees are putting on a wonderful show, flowering profusely. Nigel was driving home yesterday and looked for somewhere to stop in order to get pictures. These were all taken from the one stop, a little north of Kingston and by Lake Wakatipu. New Zealand.

Tī kōuka (Cordyline australis)

Cabbage tree by the shore of Lake Wakatipu.

For information about cabbage trees and their usefulness to Māori
–see this cabbage tree article by Christchurch City Libraries.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
    1. I’m not surprised you see a similarity as I was struck by that too when we were in LA, I think it was at the university garden that we saw similar-looking yuccas. I’m glad you enjoyed the linked article, I thought it had great info!

