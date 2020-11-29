Beach, Boats, Bird

I took these photos when we visited Pilots Beach at Taiaroa Head, at the end of Otago Peninsula. Near Dunedin, New Zealand. Taken 10 / 10 / 2020.

We’d popped down to the beach after visiting the Albatross Centre and Cafe.

The first boat is probably one that does dredging in the harbour. The second boat takes visitors on wildlife cruises.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

6 thoughts on “Beach, Boats, Bird

  1. Ah, that feels good – blue skies and the seaside – just heavenly! Hopefully by next summer we’ll be able to get back to the beach! Looks like you must have had a good day out. 🙂

    1. It was exceedingly windy outside but sheltered down at this beach. (This was the same day I took the photos of the big marine-theme lightshades in the cafe) .. we had a great time 🙂

