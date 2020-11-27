Knobby Range Road

We drove the length of this road on 21 November 2020 and found it eventually ends at some farm gates. I’ve already done a couple of posts using photos from this trip and these are the remaining photos. It was very windy but otherwise fine however in some photos you’ll observe there were showery squalls not far away!

Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand.

We’d got well up the road at this point. The route ahead.

We’d stopped to take a closer look at this side-road entrance 🙂

There was also weather to be seen (but not affecting us).

From a little further up the road …

then following through to this knobby ridgeline (below).

On our way back toward Roxburgh, Nigel took the following two photos. The road we were driving along, plus a closer look at what I dubbed the ‘rock garden’.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)