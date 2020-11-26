We saw an occasional native Carmichaelia when we drove up the side road at Roxburgh on 21 November 2020. Nigel got out of the car and photographed this one, and bonus … it’s in flower! He thinks it’s Cromwell Broom or Carmichaelia compacta. [I posted a landscape view from the same road recently – Knobby Range Road.]

Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand.

That’s the Clutha River in the background.

To learn more about New Zealand native brooms: O2 Landscapes has done an excellent overview article.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)