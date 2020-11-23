Bunch of Deadbeats

After taking our leave from the beautiful angel at Waipahi Cemetery we went for a long country drive and eventually ended up in Balclutha. Our favourite pizza outlet was shut so we went to Casafuego Eatery and Bar, a colourful establishment with a very friendly skeleton crew 🙂
Balclutha, Clutha District, New Zealand. 22 Nov 2020.
Casafuego, Balclutha
First two images and the last one, taken by Nigel.
All others by Liz.
For dessert we shared the cheesecake … nutella cheesecake!
Very relaxing atmosphere, and service and food are always great.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Looks like the ideal place to spend Halloween, hehe! Nutella cheesecake…mmm! 🙂
I love your colorful friends, Liz. They give the place a fun vibe without being overly scary. Your cheesecake brought me back memories of one late night last November in Paris when I had a Nutella and banana crepe from a vendor in the student district–I think that was the last time that I tasted Nutella.
Looks like a fun place, wish I had some churros and Mexican hot chocolate right now!
Yes it’s fun while imho also remaining in good taste. In fact everything there, including the food, is done tastefully 🙂
Nice place to celebrate the Day of the Dead. 🙂
