Bunch of Deadbeats

After taking our leave from the beautiful angel at Waipahi Cemetery we went for a long country drive and eventually ended up in Balclutha. Our favourite pizza outlet was shut so we went to Casafuego Eatery and Bar, a colourful establishment with a very friendly skeleton crew 🙂

Balclutha, Clutha District, New Zealand. 22 Nov 2020.

Casafuego, Balclutha

First two images and the last one, taken by Nigel.
All others by Liz.

For dessert we shared the cheesecake … nutella cheesecake!

Very relaxing atmosphere, and service and food are always great.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

5 thoughts on “Bunch of Deadbeats

Add yours

  2. I love your colorful friends, Liz. They give the place a fun vibe without being overly scary. Your cheesecake brought me back memories of one late night last November in Paris when I had a Nutella and banana crepe from a vendor in the student district–I think that was the last time that I tasted Nutella.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: