The new growth on this rhododendron looked really striking! I was pretty taken with the colour and texture. It was growing in a fairly casual area that felt a little ‘wild’ … in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

First photo by Nigel, next one by Liz. Taken 24 October 2020.

Click on either photo to enlarge

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)